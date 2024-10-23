See the palatial village home of the missing Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager WILLIS AYIEKO - Is his disappearance related to the Ksh 94 million heist at the private security firm? (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko has been missing since Friday after he was reportedly abducted by unknown people.

Ayieko was heading to a burial in Gem when he was reportedly abducted.

His car, a Ford Ranger, was found parked at a petrol station on Tuesday, with reports indicating that two men were captured on CCTV parking it.

Ayieko lived a lavish lifestyle, thanks to his lucrative career.

He has a palatial village home in Alego which he has been flaunting on social media.

There are speculations that his disappearance may be related to the Ksh 94 Million heist that occurred at the private security firm last year.

The money that belonged to Quickmart supermarket was stolen from a cash-in-transit vehicle belonging to the security firm.

It later emerged that the heist was an inside job involving the employees at the security firm.

Below are photos of the missing man’s palatial village home.

