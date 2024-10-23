Mchele LADY paraded online after she reportedly drugged a man and robbed him after he invited her to his house for a night of paid ‘fun’ (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - A suspected mchele lady has been exposed on social media after she reportedly drugged a man and robbed him.

The victim had invited her to his house for a night of paid ‘fun’, expecting that they would have a good time together.

The cunning lady is alleged to have drugged him and robbed him of his personal items.

He woke up several hours later and found his items missing.

Among the items stolen include, a laptop, phone and a brand new watch that he had been gifted on his birthday.

He had not even unwrapped the watch.

She also made away with his shopping.

The victim is rewarding Ksh 5,000 to anyone with information that may lead to the whereabouts of the mchele lady.

See her photos below.





















