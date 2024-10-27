Why Government has directed all training institutions to register with the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA)





Sunday, October 27, 2024 - The Kenyan government has directed all training institutions nationwide to register their qualifications with the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA), warning that certificates will not be issued without prior registration.

TVET Principal Secretary, Dr. Esther Muoria, emphasized that this policy will be implemented through the Policy Framework for the Accreditation System on Qualifications.

The framework will govern the registration process for awarding institutions and their qualifications.

“With the establishment of the Kenya National Learners Records Database, the accreditation system will streamline the registration of qualifications, helping to combat fraudulent certifications,” said Dr. Muoria during a workshop in Machakos County to develop national accreditation standards.

So far, over 30 higher learning institutions, including universities, have registered their qualifications with the Kenya National Learners Record Database (KNLRD), which is managed by KNQA.

The system aims to eliminate fake qualifications by ensuring only accredited institutions onboard their qualifications.

Dr. Muoria lauded the support of sector regulators like TVET Authority and the Commission for University Education in this effort.

