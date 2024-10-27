China’s HEXING GROUP establishes operations in Nairobi, to invest Sh1.29 billion in a new assembly line.





Sunday, October 27, 2024 - China‘s Hexing Group has announced a $10 million (Sh1.29 billion) investment to establish a local assembly line in Kenya for power products previously imported from its manufacturing plant in China.

The funds will also support a new office in Nairobi, aimed at capturing emerging opportunities within Kenya and the broader East African region.

According to Zhou Xiping, Hexing’s Regional CEO for East Africa, the new facilities are expected to create 100 jobs within the year, boosting local economic growth.

“Hexing is excited to expand our footprint in Kenya, a country that serves as the hub of the East African economy and possesses immense potential for development and market opportunities,” Zhou stated.

Zhou emphasized that the investment is a key step in providing innovative energy solutions to the region.

“We anticipate that this new base will not only create employment for the local community but also stimulate economic growth and deliver advanced solutions for smart power distribution, water management, and emerging energy markets in East Africa,” he added.

