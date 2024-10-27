KALONZO now reveals the real reason he chased Dadaab MP FARAH MAALIM out of his party





Sunday, October 27, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has stated that he has no apologies for expelling Dadaab MP Farah Maalim from his party.

Speaking in an interview, Kalonzo claimed that Maalim snubbed his summons after remarks the long-term lawmaker made in the aftermath of the Gen Z protests, prompting him to expel him from the party.

“I called Farah Maalim, who is the deputy party leader, to come and explain to me the basis of his remarks and he has completely failed to show up,” noted the Wiper party leader.

Maalim sparked controversy earlier in the year after making inflammatory remarks in his native Somali language.

The MP, speaking in an undated video that went viral, seemingly intimated that if he were the President of Kenya, he would have "slaughtered 5,000 Gen Z protesters” during the recent wave of anti-Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations.

Kalonzo was quick to point out that the Wiper Democratic Movement distanced itself from the MP and apologised to Kenyans for his remarks.

“The party members met and issued a statement dissociating the Wiper Democratic Movement from those very unfortunate statements,” Kalonzo added during the interview.

As a result, Farah Maalim was expelled from the party upon the recommendation of Wiper’s National Executive Council.

The Kenyan DAILY POST