Whatever he did, hope he's denied parole - Man recalls traumatic experience as he discovers his high school bully is in prison







Friday, October 18, 2024 - A South African man, Sphiwe Hobasi, who discovered that his high school bully is in prison, has hoped he won't be granted parole.

Sphiwe shared his ordeal in the hands of Zola after his photo was shown on TV as one of the inmates writing exams in prison.

"My high school bully is writing matric exams in prison. Xola would come to class, dig up banana and avocado peels from the trash & force them in my mouth. When I refused he would slap me around. I once threw a kota away bcz he spat on it. Whatever he did, hope he's denied parole," he wrote in an X post on Wednesday.