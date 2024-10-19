DIDDY allegedly put his son's UCLA football coach in a 'headlock' because of how he was being disciplined







Friday, October 18, 2024 - Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly attacked members of his son's football coaching team after being outraged over how he was disciplined.

The music mogul, 54, fought with his son's coach Sal Alosi, choked an intern and put another member of staff in a headlock, according to the LA Times.

New documents obtained by the outlet detailed the June 2015 incident which happened in the weight training facility at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The worksheet into the alleged incident details how Alosi walked away from the melee with scratches and a ripped shirt, with the intern also left with scratches on his neck.

According to the outlet, the confrontation happened after Alosi pulled Combs' son Justin from the field for the whole summer, angering Combs.

The document says that Justin and his father later appeared at Alosi's office near the weight room in the UCLA facility.

It states: 'After a short time, [Combs] and his son entered the office and words were exchanged.

'[Combs] approached the coach and physically assaulted him causing some minor scratches and tearing his shirt.'

Members of staff then entered the office to pull Combs from Alosi where the rapper is then said to have turned his attention to an intern.

It is alleged that Combs then grabbed a kettlebell and swung it in the direction of staff members.

Campus cops took him into custody after the incident and was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one of making threats and another of battery.

No misdemeanor charges were ever brought against Combs, with the DA's office noting that due to nobody being injured it was not referred to as a misdemeanor filing.

In a statement at the time, Combs claimed that the reports were 'inaccurate' and that he didn't expect charges to be filed against him.

Justin put on a show of support for his father on social media at the time, writing: 'I thank God for having a father that's always there for me. Love you pops.'

The document says that Justin and his father later appeared at Alosi's office near the weight room in the UCLA facility.

It states: 'After a short time, [Combs] and his son entered the office and words were exchanged.

'[Combs] approached the coach and physically assaulted him causing some minor scratches and tearing his shirt.'

Members of staff then entered the office to pull Combs from Alosi where the rapper is then said to have turned his attention to an intern.

He later admitted that he was no longer allowed to watch his son's football practices after the incident, calling it a case of 'miscommunication'.

Combs has been in jail in Brooklyn since September 16 after he was charged with racketeering and sex trafficking, which he has denied.

The charge, which details allegations dating back to 2008, accuses him of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years 'to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.'

Combs has been accused of arranging 'Freak Offs', described as 'elaborate and produced sex performances' arranged and directed by Combs while he masturbated and often recorded them.

His indictment stated that some 'Freak Offs' would last for days, requiring Combs and victims to receive IV fluids to recover from the exertion and drug use.