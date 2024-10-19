Pictures taken 'inside LIAM PAYNE's hotel room' appear to show 'smashed TV and powder' (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 18, 2024 - Liam Payne's alleged hotel room in Buenos Aires from where he was said to have plunged to his death has been unveiled in shocking photos published in Argentina.

Former One Direction star Liam died aged 31 after falling from a balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

According to TMZ, someone at the hotel called 911 to report an "aggressive" male at the hotel.

By the time police arrived, he had fallen from his room on the 3rd floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. It is not clear if it was intentional or accidental.

And now photos, which allegedly show the interior of his hotel room, appear to show a smashed TV screen and traces of powder on a desk.

Argentinian daily Clarin also published images where the remains of a burnt candle and pieces of aluminium foil were scattered on a desktop.

According to the publication, the top part of a can of fizzy drink with the metal burnt was also found.

Photos of Payne's body after the fall, which wwere shared by TMZ, show the late singer wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts as he lay unconscious on the floor.

The former One Direction star had been in Buenos Aires before he fell from an upper floor of a hotel.

Liam was staying at Hotel Cas Sur in Palermo and a local ambulance manager told TMZ: “At 17.04 through the 911 integrated public safety system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the management of a south house hotel. At 17.11 a same team arrived and verified the de@th of this man and later we found out that he was a singer in a musical group. Unfortunately, he had injuries that were incompatible with life, as a result of his fall, so we had to confirm his death, there was no possibility of resuscitation.”

Police were reportedly called to check on an "an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol".

Witnesses told TMZ the tragedy unfolded just after 5pm local time. They added that the singer was seen "behaving erratically" in the lobby earlier in the day.

He reportedly smashed his laptop in the lobby before having to be carried back to his hotel room.

Police in Argentina said Liam's fall resulted in "extremely serious injuries" and Alberto Crescenti, the head of the state emergency medical system, told the press that the singer fell into a courtyard.

Liam enjoyed huge success as part of One Direction, but he previously admitted to struggling with drink and drugs, acknowledging that his lifestyle became a "cause for concern" at one point in time.



