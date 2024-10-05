We will impeach GACHAGUA despite the noise – MUTUA says President RUTO is the Mt Kenya kingpin





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Labour Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua has said Parliament has no option other than impeaching Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Saturday, Mutua, who is also the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, said Gachagua is a tribal leader and to finish tribalism in the country he must be impeached.

Mutua accused the Deputy President of advancing politics aimed at depriving Kenyans from some regions of development.

“Those elected should be able to serve all Kenyans. When I was elected as the Machakos governor, I never said I won't take resources - water, roads or schools - in some parts of the county because they never voted for me," Mutua said.

"So, to say that development in Kenya should be implemented depending on shareholding of votes is total brutality," Mutua said.

"I'm a leader in Kenya. I have looked at the impeachment form, read and understood it,” he said.

"Rigathi Gachagua ajue ya kwamba tunamng'oa chap chap (Rigathi Gachagua should know we will remove him promptly)," Mutua said.

Mutua said the President promised to serve all Kenyans when he took the oath of office, not only some sections depending on how they voted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST