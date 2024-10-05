Governor SAKAJA files an explosive affidavit in support of GACHAGUA’s impeachment – The DP’s goose is cooked!

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja is among those who have filed an affidavit supporting the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
In the detailed impeachment
motion that was published by Parliament, Sakaja's affidavit made various
allegations about the conduct of the second in command.
For starters, the county boss
claimed that the Gachagua's remarks were inciteful and were bordered around
tribal lines.
"His Excellency Rigathi
Gachagua had previously interfered with the Nairobi City County Government's
management of traffic within the city, especially the relocation of matatu
terminals, through ethnic incitement," read the affidavit in part.
On the other hand, he accused
the DP of interfering with the running of the county government, especially
with the liquor regulation and control.
"Moreover, His Excellency
Rigathi Gachagua has interfered with the proper discharge of county
governments' constitutional functions regarding alcohol control and
regulation," Sakaja swore in his affidavit.
Meanwhile, Kenyans across the
country took part in the public participation for the impeachment exercise on
Friday and Saturday.
MPs are expected to debate and
vote on the impeachment motion on Tuesday.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments