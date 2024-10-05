Governor SAKAJA files an explosive affidavit in support of GACHAGUA’s impeachment – The DP’s goose is cooked!





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja is among those who have filed an affidavit supporting the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In the detailed impeachment motion that was published by Parliament, Sakaja's affidavit made various allegations about the conduct of the second in command.

For starters, the county boss claimed that the Gachagua's remarks were inciteful and were bordered around tribal lines.

"His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua had previously interfered with the Nairobi City County Government's management of traffic within the city, especially the relocation of matatu terminals, through ethnic incitement," read the affidavit in part.

On the other hand, he accused the DP of interfering with the running of the county government, especially with the liquor regulation and control.

"Moreover, His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua has interfered with the proper discharge of county governments' constitutional functions regarding alcohol control and regulation," Sakaja swore in his affidavit.

Meanwhile, Kenyans across the country took part in the public participation for the impeachment exercise on Friday and Saturday.

MPs are expected to debate and vote on the impeachment motion on Tuesday.

