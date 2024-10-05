Stop sideshows, only parliament can save GACHAGUA from impeachment - ARAMA tells the DP's supporters disrupting public participation proceedings.





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama has urged Kenyans to refrain from causing disruptions during public participation, stating that it will not help Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is facing an impeachment motion.

Speaking on Saturday during a public participation exercise in Nakuru, Arama said those making noise about Gachagua cannot help him because it is only parliament that can save him.

The Jubilee MP urged Gachagua’s supporters to avoid focusing on what he called sideshows and instead present their views constructively during the impeachment motion's public participation process.

The National Assembly is collecting public views on the proposed motion for removal from office, by impeachment, of the deputy president.

MPs are expected to begin debate on the motion on Tuesday after taking a break to collect public views in line with the law which requires sufficient public participation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST