Video shows drunk dad dragged under car while allegedly teaching 9-year-old son how to drive







Thursday, October 10, 2024 - A drunk Ohio dad allegedly tried to teach his 9-year-old son how to drive, with shocking video showing him almost immediately getting run over and dragged under the car.

Clejuan Williams, 36, was allegedly intoxicated while trying to show his son how to back out of their driveway in Toledo on Sunday, October 6, according to police and video footage obtained by WTVG.

Williams allegedly told the boy to tap on the brakes, and, not knowing which pedal to use, his son instead hit the gas, causing the car to fly backward and smash into a pole across the street, police said.

The video shows Williams standing on the driver’s side of the car with the door open then getting knocked down and dragged underneath the car as soon as it accelerates.

Two children can be seen running out of the car one from the driver’s seat and the other from the back, and rushing over to help him on the ground. Other children can be seen in the street watching on.





Williams was rushed to a local hospital, the outlet said, with his condition unknown.

He has been charged with wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle and endangering children.

Fortunately, none of the children were injured, police said.

“It is heartbreaking to see because as a parent, when you see that happen you think about how that can be prevented,” Toledo Police Officer Prince Flores told WTVG.

“As a parent, your job is to make sure that your kids are safe and to make sound decisions. You want to make sure you’re putting them in the best possible decision to be ok.”

Watch the video below.