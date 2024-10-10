PariPesa Presented Football Legend Obafemi Martins as New Brand Ambassador!

PariPesa, a leading name in the betting and gaming industry since its establishment in 2019, has taken a major step forward by welcoming Nigerian football icon Obafemi Martins as its new brand ambassador. The company's exciting announcement revealed its vision to inspire and engage fans through this high-profile partnership.

A Legend Joins the Team

Obafemi Martins, known for his blazing speed and stunning goals, has had an illustrious football career. He’s played for some of the world’s top clubs, including Inter Milan, Newcastle United, and Wolfsburg, leaving a lasting legacy across Europe and the world. His success also extends to the international stage, where he proudly represented Nigeria, scoring crucial goals in both the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

A Shared Vision

During the official announcement, PariPesa’s management expressed their excitement about this partnership. "It’s a real honour to announce that Obafemi Martins has joined the PariPesa family as our brand ambassador," PariPesa Country Manager Damilare Obadimu said. "Obafemi’s experience, passion, and professionalism are a great match for our values at PariPesa. This partnership goes beyond just having a famous name. We share the same vision for the future, and we have many exciting activities planned with Obafemi that will engage our fans."

Martins, in turn, expressed his delight in joining the PariPesa team. "Right from the beginning, I noticed the team's dedication and professional attitude," he said. "It’s an incredible feeling to be associated with a brand that has grown so rapidly and become one of the industry leaders. Partnering with PariPesa feels like the perfect next step."

A Bright Future Ahead

This collaboration between PariPesa and Martins promises to bring an array of exciting activities and events for fans, particularly across Nigeria and Africa. Martins' involvement is expected to strengthen the brand's presence not only in Nigeria but across the global football community. His presence and influence, both on and off the field, will help PariPesa connect with a broader audience, building deeper ties with fans who have followed his career.

Win Signed Obafemi Martins Jerseys!

As part of this exciting collaboration, fans can already participate in a contest to win Obafemi Martins’ autographed jerseys by visiting PariPesa's social media. For more details, visit PariPesa on X.





Obafemi Martins’ partnership with PariPesa marks a new chapter in the company's growth and commitment to its customers. By teaming up with a football legend who shares their values of passion and dedication PariPesa are set to inspire millions of fans. As this partnership takes off, fans can look forward to exciting new ways to engage with both Martins and PariPesa in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates and events from PariPesa and their newest brand ambassador, Obafemi Martins!