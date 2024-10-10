Two arrested as police uncover 1,000-member GAY WhatsApp group







Thursday, October 10, 2024 - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has uncovered a WhatsApp group in Harare named “Private Lounge,” which is allegedly being used to promote gay relationships, with over 1,000 members involved.

The discovery came after the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Highfield and a teenage boy, suspected of being involved in a same-sex relationship. The man, who works at a local supermarket, and the teenage boy, a Form Four student from Glen Norah B Extension, were reportedly connected through the group.

According to police investigations, the teenage boy joined the group in January 2024, where he introduced himself and expressed interest in finding a partner. It is alleged that the 25-year-old man, already a member of the group, reached out to the teenager, and they arranged to meet at Machipisa Shopping Centre.

The relationship reportedly escalated in May when the teenager visited the man’s residence, where they drank together and became intimate. The affair was discovered when the teenager’s father found love messages from the man on his son's phone and subsequently blocked his number. However, the man attempted to reconnect with the boy on October 7, 2024, using his mother's phone number, prompting the boy's father to report the matter to the police.

Following the complaint, police arrested the 25-year-old man, while the teenager was released into the custody of his parents as investigations continue.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the arrests, stating, “We confirm that we have picked up two suspects who have assisted us to unearth a gay and homosexual WhatsApp group with more than 1,000 participants who have been meeting at various places and houses in Harare. Investigations are still in progress.”

The case has sparked attention amid Zimbabwe's conservative stance on LGBTQ+ issues, with authorities continuing their probe into the group and its members.