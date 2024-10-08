Umetumwa Na Ruto Kudanganya Watu - Tiaty MP WILLIAM KAMKET lectured by one of his constituents (VIDEO).





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket faced a hostile reception when he visited his constituency last weekend after one of his constituents confronted him, expressing his anger over the UDA government.

He accused the vocal MP of being sent by President William Ruto to lie to the people after failing to deliver the promises they made during campaigns.

“Umetumwa Na Ruto Kudanganya Watu. Ambia William Ground Imebadilika,’’ Kamket, a close ally of President Ruto, was told.

The people who had gathered around cheered the middle-aged man as he continued to lecture the MP.

Watch the video.

Umetumwa na Ruto Kudanganya Wananchi- Tiaty MP William Kamket Lectured pic.twitter.com/e4LWbgqpMl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 8, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.