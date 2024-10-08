Sympathy-seeking gimmick - KIMANI ICHUNG’ WAH rubbishes GACHAGUA’s presser and insists it won’t influence MPs during impeachment.





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah has poked holes in Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua‘s press conference on Monday terming it a sympathy-seeking public relations stunt.

Gachagua, who is accused of inciting hatred, undermining President William Ruto and the Cabinet, bullying, gross misconduct, and graft, among others, addressed a two-hour press conference at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, defending himself against the impeachment grounds.

In an interview with NTV shortly after the DP’s media conference, Ichung’wah termed it “a very belated public playing to the gallery gimmicks.”

“He has simply tried to appeal to the court of public opinion and the Judiciary through the media.

"He also tried to appeal to the media to support his sympathy-seeking gimmicks,” the National Assembly Majority Leader said, arguing the DP did not address the issues on the impeachment grounds substantively.

“You can count the number of times he has mentioned his late brother trying to evoke sympathy to persuade Kenyans and Members of Parliament trying to do their constitutional mandate,” he added.

Ichung’wah likened the press conference to Gachagua's forgiveness plea on Sunday during a church service at the Karen residence, in which he said if he has wronged anyone as deputy president, they should find it in their hearts to forgive him.

“It is the same gimmicks you saw him exercise yesterday,” Ichung’wah said, adding that MPs will not be influenced by Gachagua’s arguments as they consider the impeachment motion on Tuesday.

