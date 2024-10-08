Sympathy-seeking gimmick - KIMANI ICHUNG’ WAH rubbishes GACHAGUA’s presser and insists it won’t influence MPs during impeachment.

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah has poked holes in Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua‘s press conference on Monday terming it a sympathy-seeking public relations stunt.
Gachagua, who is accused of
inciting hatred, undermining President William Ruto and the Cabinet, bullying,
gross misconduct, and graft, among others, addressed a two-hour press conference
at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, defending himself against the
impeachment grounds.
In an interview with NTV shortly
after the DP’s media conference, Ichung’wah termed it “a very belated public
playing to the gallery gimmicks.”
“He has simply tried to appeal to the court of public opinion and the Judiciary through the media.
"He also
tried to appeal to the media to support his sympathy-seeking gimmicks,” the
National Assembly Majority Leader said, arguing the DP did not address the
issues on the impeachment grounds substantively.
“You can count the number of
times he has mentioned his late brother trying to evoke sympathy to persuade
Kenyans and Members of Parliament trying to do their constitutional mandate,”
he added.
Ichung’wah likened the press
conference to Gachagua's forgiveness plea on Sunday during a church service at
the Karen residence, in which he said if he has wronged anyone as deputy
president, they should find it in their hearts to forgive him.
“It is the same gimmicks you saw
him exercise yesterday,” Ichung’wah said, adding that MPs will not be
influenced by Gachagua’s arguments as they consider the impeachment motion on
Tuesday.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments