Me to resign? Over my dead body! I will fight RUTO to the bitter end – GACHAGUA declares ahead of his impeachment





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 – President William Ruto has not seen the last of his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after the DP vowed never to resign in light of his looming impeachment, saying he would fight him to the bitter end.

Addressing the nation from his Karen residence yesterday, Gachagua insisted that he would not resign from his position given the 'frivolous' charges leveled against him.

"I have heard people saying I was planning to resign. I have no intention whatsoever to resign from this job. I will fight to the end," Gachagua said.

He said the resignation is out of the question as he greatly respects the country’s judicial system and judges to entertain the idea of voluntarily opting out of office over outrageous accusations.

“The impeachment of a deputy president elected by 7.2 million people is not a small matter that can hastily be decided by a few members of Parliament and senators and wash it away.”

"I will submit myself to independent institutions to get justice, and I’m sure, I have no doubt in my mind that I will get justice,” Gachagua emphasised.

Gachagua said a few people have been sending his friends to persuade him to take the easier route of resigning, but he declined.

