TRUMP calls for death penalty for migrants who kill American citizens or police officers







Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Donald Trump has taken his anti-Immigration rhetoric a notch higher by portraying migrants as dangerous criminals during a rally in Aurora, Colorado, USA calling for the d£ath penalty for migrants who kill U.S. citizens.

Standing beside posters of alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, Trump said that if elected he would launch a national "Operation Aurora" to target the gang members.

Trump, the US Republican presidential candidate, has noticeably hardened his anti-immigration rhetoric in the final weeks ahead of the November 5 election campaign, where he aims to defeat Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

"I'm hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer," Trump said as his supporters cheered.

Trump has already proposed an expansion of the death penalty for other offenders, including people convicted of s£x trafficking women and children.

While there is a federal death penalty, it is rarely used, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a non-profit group. An expansion of eligible crimes would require an act of the U.S. Congress.