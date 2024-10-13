KAMALA HARRIS releases her medical report 3 weeks before US presidential election

Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday, October 12, released a letter from her doctor just few weeks to the US presidential elections.
The medical record pronounced her in good health and fit for
high office, in an effort to draw a contrast with her counterpart, Donald
Trump.
In a memo distributed by the White House, the vice
president's physician, Joshua Simmons, said Harris's most recent physical exam
in April was "unremarkable," that she maintains an active lifestyle
and "very healthy diet" despite a busy schedule, suffers from
seasonal allergies and sporadic hives, does not use tobacco and drinks alcohol
only in moderation.
"She possesses the
physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of
the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and
Commander in Chief," the doctor wrote.
Harris, 59, is running against Republican Trump, 78, for the
White House. She made her medical information public on Saturday in an effort
to draw attention to Trump’s refusal to do so, according to a Harris aide.
The Harris campaign is eager to highlight the former
president's age since he became the oldest candidate in the race after
President Joe Biden, 81, stepped aside as the Democratic candidate following a
poor debate performance against Trump.
Her campaign hopes that contrasting her comparative youth
and mental acuity with Trump's more advanced age along with the differences in
transparency between the two, will help convince undecided voters that she is
more fit for office than he is.
Simmons said Harris's allergies had been well-managed with
over-the-counter and prescription medications.
Her urticaria or hives were "sporadic and transient and
do not seem to be triggered by any particular exposure nor are they associated
with other symptoms" and respond well to antihistamine treatment.
Harris has been on allergen immunotherapy for the last three
years, dramatically improving her allergy and urticaria symptoms and negating
her need for medication other than occasional nasal spray, he said.
Harris wears contact lenses, the medical report revealed.
Her family history includes her mother's colon cancer but she is up to date on
preventative health procedures including colonoscopy and annual mammograms, he
said.
