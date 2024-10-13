Two Sudanese players “vanish” from team’s camp after arriving in US for football match with DC United







Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Ghanaian local club, Asante Kotoko SC has officially confirmed that two of their players, Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub, both Sudanese nationals, have gone missing from the team’s camp in the United States.

A club statement confirmed that the players who joined the Porcupine Warriors in July this year reportedly left the team's hotel on Friday, October 11, 2024, without permission, and all efforts to contact or locate them have been unsuccessful.

The club said it had notified U.S. law enforcement and is cooperating with authorities to ensure their safe return.

"Asante Kotoko SC regrets to inform our supporters and the public that two players, Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub, both Sudanese nationals, are currently missing from the camp," the statement said.

"The players left the team’s hotel without permission on Friday, 11th October 2024, and all efforts to contact or locate them have been unsuccessful. The club has officially notified law enforcement authorities in the United States and is cooperating fully to ensure their safe return. We urge our supporters to remain calm as we work with the relevant authorities".

The players were part of the Asante Kotoko squad in the U.S. to play Major League Soccer side D.C. United on Saturday, October 12, 2024, as part of the Ghana Week DC 2024 festivities.

This annual event, organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association, is aimed at promoting Ghanaian tourism, culture, and sports in the U.S.

Seven players from the Kotoko team, including the missing duo, had traveled to the U.S. for the match under the guidance of head coach Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh.

However, due to visa issues, the rest of the squad could not join them. As a result, Asante Kotoko reportedly withdrew from the match, with the club confirming their decision in a statement on Thursday. The remaining contingent of players is set to return to Ghana on Sunday, October 13.

In response, D.C. United and Ghana Week DC organizers announced that the match would proceed with a modified team named the "Ghana Week DC Select Side."

This team will consist of the remaining Kotoko players who traveled to the U.S., two players from Attram De Visser FC, and other top Ghanaian players based in the U.S.