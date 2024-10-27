The Warriors star, DAVID HARRIS, dies at 75 after battle with cancer







Monday, October 28, 2024 - The Warriors star, David Harris has died of cancer at the age of 75.

Harris's daughter confirmed the actor's death to the New York Times, revealing he died last Friday at his home in New York City following a battle with the disease.

He was best known for playing headband-wearing Cochise in the film, which saw gangs famously fight it out on the gritty, 70s-era streets of New York.

Harris got his big break as a result, before going on to grace several more films throughout the 1980s, '90s and 2000s. On TV, he appeared in episodes of Law & Order and NYPD Blue, along with ER and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

He also held cameos on successful shows at the time such as MacGyver, and later Profile and Mike Hammer, Private Eye.

In the 2000s, he had more TV success with ER, NYPD Blue, and Law and Order, before reprising his role as Cochise for both Warriors video games.

He also appeared in a 2015 documentary that looked into the Warrior's massive impact nearly 40 years later, before appearing in his last two films the following year.

He held two small parts in the TV series Instinct and First Wives Club in 2018 and 2019, respectively, before calling it quits on an illustrious career.

Harris is survived by his daughter, mother, sister, two brothers, and two grandchildren.