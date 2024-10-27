WWE star RIC FLAIR's stepson dies by suicide







Monday, October 28, 2024 - Sebastian Kidder, stepson of wrestling legend Ric Flair and a promising young musician, has died at age 24 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His mother, Wendy Barlow, confirmed the heartbreaking news to TMZ Sports, expressing the family’s profound grief.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon, October 26 at the family’s home in Georgia, and police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Kidder’s death. “I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with our young men. And mental health…” Barlow shared, highlighting the emotional toll and calling attention to the mental health challenges facing young people today.

Kidder’s music career had recently begun to gain traction. Earlier this summer, he appeared on FOX’s Good Day Atlanta, where he performed and discussed plans for his debut album. Friends, fans, and family members were hopeful for his future in the music industry.

Ric Flair, who married Barlow in 2018 after a long relationship, has not yet made a public statement about the tragic loss. Flair had been a significant figure in Sebastian’s life for over a decade, dating back to when he and Wendy first began their relationship.

The loss of Kidder has left the family devastated, and his passing is a stark reminder of the importance of addressing mental health issues among young people.