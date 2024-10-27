LILY ALLEN claims she makes more money from OnlyFans than her music career

Monday, October 28, 2024 - Lily Allen has revealed how she makes more money from her OnlyFans account than she does from her music career.
The singer turned foot model posts photos of her feet
on OnlyFans and makes so much from it.
The Smile singer, 39, revealed earlier this year
that she had created an account on the adult content site OnlyFans, where
she would be selling snaps of her soles for £8 a month.
This came after noticing how highly-rated she was on the
foot appreciation website Wikifeet – sitting pretty at a rare 5/5 stars.
She first advertised her account via
an Instagram Story back in July, posting an image of her bare feet
while on holiday on Italy. Sharing a link to the page, Lily captioned the post
"la dolce feeta."
Posting to her X account this week, Lily provided an update as to how her foot fetish journey is going, revealing how her foot pics are currently raking in more than her music does.
"Don’t hate the player, hate the game," she signed
off as she hit back at someone criticising her on the social media site.
"Imagine being one of the biggest pop stars/musicians
in Europe and then being reduced to this," X user New_Dimez said in
response to a series of snaps from Lily's page.
"Imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million
monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people
subscribe to pictures of your feet," Lily replied in a Quote-Tweet.
"Don’t hate the player, hate the game," she
finished
Then, as the website PopCrave quoted her as
earning $1.4million annually from Spotify alone, Lily Allen hit back, saying:
"This is incredibly misleading, but i’m not smart enough to explain how i
make a tiny percentage of what is quoted here.
"You’ll just have to trust me that neoliberal
capitalism doesn’t care about artists being paid for their work."
According to an estimation by Variety based on her
reported numbers, Lily's OnlyFans page racks up around $10,000 a month.
Speaking to Miquita Oliver on her podcast in July,
Lily revealed the motivation behind her fancy foot-work.
"I’m finding this actually quite empowering. Having
been very sexualized from a very early age, and literally everybody else in the
process profiting from that sexualization, it’s actually really fun to be like,
in power and in control of something that I find so silly," she revealed.
However, she has drawn a hard line at feet, refusing to do
anything more extreme than "toe-spreading."
"Believe me, these guys are all up in my DMs telling me
they want bespoke content and asking me for all kinds of crazy stuff and I take
such pleasure in just saying, only feet, don’t even got there – this is a foot
only page," she said.
Lily Allen also revealed how her husband – Stranger Things
star David Harbour – feels about her joining OnlyFans.
"He thinks it’s great," she told Miquita. "At
first he was, like, not turned on, but he was like, 'Is this a kink for you?'
“And I was like, 'No, it’s totally not a kink' But maybe
there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me. I’m
having my day in the sun.”
