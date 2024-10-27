LILY ALLEN claims she makes more money from OnlyFans than her music career







Monday, October 28, 2024 - Lily Allen has revealed how she makes more money from her OnlyFans account than she does from her music career.

The singer turned foot model posts photos of her feet on OnlyFans and makes so much from it.

The Smile singer, 39, revealed earlier this year that she had created an account on the adult content site OnlyFans, where she would be selling snaps of her soles for £8 a month.

This came after noticing how highly-rated she was on the foot appreciation website Wikifeet – sitting pretty at a rare 5/5 stars.

She first advertised her account via an Instagram Story back in July, posting an image of her bare feet while on holiday on Italy. Sharing a link to the page, Lily captioned the post "la dolce feeta."

Posting to her X account this week, Lily provided an update as to how her foot fetish journey is going, revealing how her foot pics are currently raking in more than her music does.





"Don’t hate the player, hate the game," she signed off as she hit back at someone criticising her on the social media site.

"Imagine being one of the biggest pop stars/musicians in Europe and then being reduced to this," X user New_Dimez said in response to a series of snaps from Lily's page.

"Imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet," Lily replied in a Quote-Tweet.

Then, as the website PopCrave quoted her as earning $1.4million annually from Spotify alone, Lily Allen hit back, saying: "This is incredibly misleading, but i’m not smart enough to explain how i make a tiny percentage of what is quoted here.

"You’ll just have to trust me that neoliberal capitalism doesn’t care about artists being paid for their work."

According to an estimation by Variety based on her reported numbers, Lily's OnlyFans page racks up around $10,000 a month.

Speaking to Miquita Oliver on her podcast in July, Lily revealed the motivation behind her fancy foot-work.

"I’m finding this actually quite empowering. Having been very sexualized from a very early age, and literally everybody else in the process profiting from that sexualization, it’s actually really fun to be like, in power and in control of something that I find so silly," she revealed.

However, she has drawn a hard line at feet, refusing to do anything more extreme than "toe-spreading."

"Believe me, these guys are all up in my DMs telling me they want bespoke content and asking me for all kinds of crazy stuff and I take such pleasure in just saying, only feet, don’t even got there – this is a foot only page," she said.

Lily Allen also revealed how her husband – Stranger Things star David Harbour – feels about her joining OnlyFans.

"He thinks it’s great," she told Miquita. "At first he was, like, not turned on, but he was like, 'Is this a kink for you?'

“And I was like, 'No, it’s totally not a kink' But maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me. I’m having my day in the sun.”