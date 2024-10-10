The University of Nairobi (UoN) is now a shadow of its former self as Kenyatta University (KU) surpasses it in the new global ranking





Friday, October 11, 2024 - Kenyatta University (KU) has dethroned the University of Nairobi (UoN) as Kenya’s top-ranked institution, marking a major shift in the nation's higher education landscape.

According to the 2025 World Universities Rankings released on Wednesday, Kenyatta University now leads the country, leaving UoN grappling with its dwindling global and regional fortunes.

This development follows a year in which UoN rankings fell 20 places in just 12 months, highlighting the challenges that Kenyan public universities continue to face.

Funding shortages, staffing issues, and unrest among lecturers, who only recently ended a nationwide strike over pay, have weighed heavily on institutions.

The Times Higher Education rankings rely heavily on performance indicators like teaching environment, research quality, and international outlook.

Kenyatta University performed better in teaching, earning a score of 14.2 per cent, compared to UoN's 12.5 per cent.

However, UoN still leads in research quality, with 37.3 per cent compared to Kenyatta University’s 27.2 per cent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST