Kenyans in shock as RUTO’s Government plans to integrate Pay Bills and Till Numbers to KRA system to nab tax cheats





Friday, October 11, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government has devised a genius way to nab tax cheats.

This is after Ruto’s economic advisor Moses Kuria announced that the government will integrate all pay bills and till numbers with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to enhance tax collection by December 25, 2024.

He explained that the move would help the government to nab tax cheats and raise more revenue to undertake its programmes.

"Come Christmas 2024, all pay bills will also be Virtual Electronic Tax Receipts (ETR) for purposes of KRA," he announced.

Kuria explained that the collection of taxes had been burdened on the formal sector, yet the informal sector had more people earning incomes through various businesses.

On the other hand, he acknowledged that there would be some resistance, maintaining that the government was keen on implementing the programme fully.

"I know there is going to be some noise but I also want someone to tell me where we agreed that someone should not pay taxes. Maybe I missed that memo."

"As far as I know, paying taxes is within our constitution and our law. When those people come to our tax bracket maybe those 3 million people (in the formal sector), we will be able to lower the income taxes for them," he asserted.

The revelation by Kuria came days after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi challenged KRA to innovate ways how it will expand the tax base of the country.

