Kenyans in shock as RUTO’s Government plans to integrate Pay Bills and Till Numbers to KRA system to nab tax cheats

Friday, October 11, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government has devised a genius way to nab tax cheats.
This is after Ruto’s economic
advisor Moses Kuria announced that the government will integrate all pay
bills and till numbers with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to enhance tax
collection by December 25, 2024.
He explained that the move would
help the government to nab tax cheats and raise more revenue to undertake its
programmes.
"Come Christmas 2024, all
pay bills will also be Virtual Electronic Tax Receipts (ETR) for purposes of
KRA," he announced.
Kuria explained that the
collection of taxes had been burdened on the formal sector, yet the informal
sector had more people earning incomes through various businesses.
On the other hand, he
acknowledged that there would be some resistance, maintaining that the
government was keen on implementing the programme fully.
"I know there is going to
be some noise but I also want someone to tell me where we agreed that someone
should not pay taxes. Maybe I missed that memo."
"As far as I know, paying
taxes is within our constitution and our law. When those people come to our tax
bracket maybe those 3 million people (in the formal sector), we will be able to
lower the income taxes for them," he asserted.
The revelation by Kuria came
days after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi challenged KRA to innovate
ways how it will expand the tax base of the country.
