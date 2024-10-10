



Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a 25-year-old man who reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Mombasa.

The flashy young man identified as Deno Bright was allegedly an ‘online entrepreneur’.

He lived a flamboyant lifestyle which he displayed on social media.

A few weeks ago, he shipped in a posh Mercedes Benz and flaunted it on his Instagram account.

His fellow ‘online entrepreneurs’ have mourned him and described him as an IT wizard.

It is alleged that he died due to drug and alcohol overdose while on a holiday in Mombasa.

Police have launched investigations to establish the real cause of his death.

See how he lived a lavish lifestyle.

Lavish lifestyle of a 25-year-old ‘’Online Entrepreneur’ Found Dead in His Hotel Room in Mombasa Under Mysterious Circumstances- He Owned High-End Cars. pic.twitter.com/9SWvOzjhAA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 10, 2024

