Tana River County conflict claims the lives of 18 Kenyans





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - The ongoing conflict in Tana River County has claimed the lives of 18 villagers in Bangale and Tana North sub-counties.

On Saturday, four more people were killed by armed militants in the Meti area of Tana North Sub County, bringing the death toll to 18 since the conflict started late last week.

The criminals are so daring that last Thursday, they killed a son of the Nanigi location, Chief Mohamed Ramadhani Hiribae, before setting his house and that of his Assistant Chief, Bajila Mohamed, on fire.

Tens of other houses have also been set on fire as retaliation attacks from both communities continue.

By yesterday, most villages that had been bustling with activity were left deserted, as residents relocated to Garissa Town, Bangale Town, Hola, and even Nairobi to stay with relatives.

Last Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki declared parts of Bangale and Tana North sub-counties "disturbed and dangerous" for 30 days.

Simultaneously, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja ordered residents in the area to surrender all firearms to the nearest police station.

