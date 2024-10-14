NCIC warns RUTO that GACHAGUA's impeachment could lead to conflict between Mount Kenya people and other parts of the country.





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has cautioned the government that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment could trigger conflict and unrest in the country.

In a statement on Monday, NCIC Chair Samuel Kobia warned that the impeachment process could spark conflicts, particularly between communities in the Mount Kenya region and other parts of the country.

“As NCIC, our major concern is that the way this process is shaping up could easily lead to conflict between Mount Kenya people and other parts of the country,” Kobia said.

“We call on the Senate to handle this matter in a way that all Kenyans will feel that it has been fair and done according to the law and the constitution.”

He urged Senators to exercise caution and fairness, given the sensitive nature of the situation.

