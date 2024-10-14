Nowhere to hide as KRA integrates AI to catch tax cheats and fraudsters – Look!

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has dealt fraudsters a huge blow after integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect tax fraud.
In a statement
yesterday, KRA noted that the integration of AI will help in identifying
tax leakages and make the tax collection process more efficient.
"KRA is integrating AI to
streamline processes, detect fraud, and enhance compliance. AI will help
identify tax leakages and provide deeper insights into revenue streams, making
tax collection more efficient and accurate," KRA remarked.
According to the taxman, the
resolution was reached following a 3-day KRA Tax Summit that brought together
policymakers and stakeholders from various sectors to discuss the future of
taxation.
Among other resolutions made
during the summit held from Monday, October 7 to Wednesday, October 9, is the
personalization of services and enhancing taxpayer education.
"KRA is focused on making
tax collection simpler and more transparent. By improving communication
channels, offering personalized services, and enhancing taxpayer education, KRA
aims to make the tax process more user-friendly and less intimidating for all
Kenyans," the taxman stated.
The authority maintained that it
recognizes the importance of putting taxpayers at the centre of every policy
and reform, thus aiming to build trust and foster voluntary compliance.
At the same time, KRA disclosed
that it was working with other countries to reduce trade barriers and
strengthen Kenya's competitive edge in the global market.
"The summit emphasized the
importance of cross-border collaboration under the African Continental Free
Trade Area (AfCFTA).”
“KRA is working with other
countries to reduce trade barriers, streamline trade flows, and strengthen
Kenya’s competitive edge in the global market," KRA explained.
