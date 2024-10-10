Swimming in Money: BISHOP BEN KIENGEI of JCM flaunts his newly constructed village home as worshippers continue to flock to his church at Kamakis Bypass (VIDEO).





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Bishop Ben Kiengei of Jesus Compassion Ministry Church (JCM) seems to be swimming in money, thanks to his thriving church ‘business’ empire.

Kiengei set up a mega church at Kamakis Bypass less than two years ago, where middle-class Kikuyu businessmen and women have been flocking.

Kiengei’s church is always packed to the brim despite him being embroiled in endless scandals.

The Man of God, who is currently rolling in a Landcruiser V8, took to his social media accounts and flaunted his newly constructed village home.

He also has a farm where he grows maize and rears livestock.

Watch the video.

Swimming in Money: Bishop Ben Kiengei Flaunts His Newly-Constructed Village Home as Kenyans Flock His Church at Kamakis Bypass pic.twitter.com/A680TkntJO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 10, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.