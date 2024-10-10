COTU Boss FRANCIS ATWOLI speaks on RUTO appointing him as his deputy after GACHAGUA’s acrimonious impeachment





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has broken his silence over rumours that he could be appointed the next Deputy President after Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment.

In a statement yesterday, Atwoli rubbished reports that he is eying Gachagua’s position.

According to the COTU boss, if the next deputy president comes from the western region, he can only act as an elder and advisor.

“Those people who are busy peddling rumours under some unknown research document, on who should be considered for DP from Western Kenya, should stop and forget such unprocessed thoughts.

"The Luhyas have known leaders, in government, who represent the community ably,” Atwoli stated.

“I am a trade unionist, period. And I do not desire any other elective or appointive seat.

"If there is anything coming for the Luhya community we have known political leaders who speak for the community politically and represent us in government. I am just an elder and advisor.”

Gachagua was impeached by the National Assembly on Tuesday after 281 MPs voted to impeach him, while 44 backed him and one abstained.

Gachagua faced 11 counts of impeachment revolving around gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and corruption.

Gachagua is set to face the entire Senate after a motion to set up an 11-member special committee to handle his impeachment failed yesterday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST