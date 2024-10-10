MARTHA KARUA recalls how GACHAGUA embarrassed UHURU – Tells him power is transient after he was impeached





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua commented on the National Assembly's overwhelming vote to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Tuesday, 281 Members of Parliament impeached Gachagua for gross violation of the constitution, insubordination, disrespecting President William Ruto, and engaging in acts of corruption.

Reflecting on Gachagua's past humiliation of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Karua highlighted the fleeting nature of power

She highlighted Gachagua's previous arrogance while in power, recalling how he participated in belittling Uhuru

Karua advised those in authority to recognise the transience of power, urging the need to build effective systems that serve everyone, even adversaries.

"Gachagua, along with some of those who administered mob justice to him yesterday, were a happy lot during their honeymoon in power while berating President Uhuru Kenyatta and orchestrating a raid on his family farm.

"They felt invincible at the time," Karua said.

"Gachagua’s circumstances today should serve as a reminder to each of them, and to all people in authority, that power is transient and tomorrow it could be you.

"That is why we must invest in systems that work, even for your worst enemy," Karua added.

