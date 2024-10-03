Stranger Things actress MILLIE BOBBY BROWN, 20, and JAKE BONGIOVI share PHOTOs from wedding celebration in Italy







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Millie Bobby Brown, 20, and Jake Bongiovi, 22, are sharing a glimpse into their dreamy wedding day.

After secretly marrying in May, the couple posted photos on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from their celebration at Villa Cetinale in Italy with family and friends.





"Forever and always, your wife," the actress captioned the post, which features photos from their wedding.

The photos included Millie's two stunning bridal gowns.

Bongiovi also shared his own set of images on Instagram from the couple's special day.

"Forever and always, your husband," he captioned photos of the newlyweds.

In his post, the couple can be seen exchanging vows under white floral arch.

Bongiovi also shared a shot with his dad Jon Bon Jovi.

At the time of their wedding in May, The Sun reported that Bongiovi's parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi, were in attendance at the intimate nuptials, along with Brown's parents.

Later that month, Bon Jovi, 62, confirmed his son's marriage during an appearance on BBC's The One Show, saying of the newlyweds, "They're great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be."

Days after their secret wedding, Brown and Jake stepped out together in the Hamptons, both wearing wedding rings.

The Stranger Things star then gave fans an up-close glimpse of her new wedding ring during a beauty routine video she shared on Instagram on May 30.







On June 3, she and Jake proudly displayed their newlywed status during a celebratory outing to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. As seen in photos they shared in a joint Instagram post, Brown wore a pair of denim shorts featuring the word "wifey," and a white hat with the phrase, "wife of the party" as they played some games, went on rides and held hands while strolling the theme park.