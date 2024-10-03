British politician KEMI BADENOCH trends online for reportedly mocking migrant care workers by describing them as “bottom wipers”







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - British politician Kemi Badenoch is trending online for reportedly referring to migrant care workers as "bottom wipers" in a statement, expressing her desire for the UK to be great for her and her children.

She emphasized that she wants immigration to be controlled and directed toward those who are not solely engaged in jobs like wiping bottoms.

Badenoch was born in Wimbledon, London, to Nigerian parents. She spent part of her childhood in Lagos and the United States, returning to the UK at the age of 16.

Watch the video below