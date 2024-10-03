Two children dead after hurricane sent tree crashing into their bed







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - A Georgia family is grieving after an oak tree crashed into their home amid Hurricane Helene, killing two of their kids.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, parents Crystal and Herbert Taylor, of Sandersvile, remembered their late children Harmony, 7, and Derrick, 4, as being very close.

"They had a special bond," Herbert, 39, told the newspaper, as mom Crystal, 34, added, "They were made for each other."

On the night of Sept. 26 — when Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category storm — the couple told the newspaper that they were all at home with their kids, including 11-year-old daughter Cassidy.





After going to bed, around 4:00 a.m. local time the next morning, Crystal said that her mom woke her up to ask about their trees and if they were still standing.

As the wind began to pick up, Herbert took a peek outside and was heading back to the bedroom where Harmony and Derrick were sleeping when a massive oak tree fell through the house and onto the bed, according to the newspaper.

Panicked, Herbert said he screamed, "My babies!"

The family told the newspaper that Crystal and Cassidy went over to a neighbor’s house where Cassidy called 911 following the tree crash, which also ignited an electrical fire.





Responders arrived at the scene and quickly put out the fire, but had difficulty moving the heavy oak tree to reach Harmony and Derrick, the newspaper reported.

"I can’t get to my babies!" Crystal remembered calling out.



After over five hours, responders were finally able to see through the tree and free the children's bodies, according to the outlet.

Harmony and Derrick’s funeral is set for Sunday, Oct. 6, at Union Hill Baptist Church in Tennille, Georgia.

In a heartbreaking message shared in both obituaries, the family said that Harmony and Derrick's "brief time on earth" was filled with joy.

"As a family, we are thankful for the happiness we've known," read the message. "When your angels came for [them] much sooner than we planned, we'll brave the grief that comes and try to understand."