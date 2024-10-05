“Impeaching GACHAGUA is a matter of national priority,” – Jubilee MP asserts

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - An outspoken Jubilee Party Member of Parliament has stated that the planned impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is a matter of national priority.
Speaking in Nakuru on Saturday
during the second day of the ongoing public participation exercise, Nakuru Town
West MP Samuel Arama, asked those opposed to the process to air their public
views.
“The priority now is the
impeachment of the deputy president,” Arama said as he rubbished a section of
views of most Kenyans that Gachagua’s removal is not a priority.
Arama said he is supporting the
impeachment of Gachagua because the country needs to deal with tribalism once
and for all.
“Those people saying that
impeachment is not a priority are misguided,” Arama said as he led residents of
his constituency to present their views on the second day of the public
participation exercise.
“For me, other priorities will
come another time but for the meantime, the impeachment is a matter of national
priority.”
