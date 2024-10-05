“Impeaching GACHAGUA is a matter of national priority,” – Jubilee MP asserts





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - An outspoken Jubilee Party Member of Parliament has stated that the planned impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is a matter of national priority.

Speaking in Nakuru on Saturday during the second day of the ongoing public participation exercise, Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama, asked those opposed to the process to air their public views.

“The priority now is the impeachment of the deputy president,” Arama said as he rubbished a section of views of most Kenyans that Gachagua’s removal is not a priority.

Arama said he is supporting the impeachment of Gachagua because the country needs to deal with tribalism once and for all.

“Those people saying that impeachment is not a priority are misguided,” Arama said as he led residents of his constituency to present their views on the second day of the public participation exercise.

“For me, other priorities will come another time but for the meantime, the impeachment is a matter of national priority.”

