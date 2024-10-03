Speaker WETANGULA now changes tune over his support for GACHAGUA’s impeachment – Did the DP threaten him?





Thursday, October 3, 2024 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has changed his mind and no longer supports the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This comes just three days after Wetangula backed MPs' move to impeach Gachagua, calling him toxic, tribal, and unfit for the Deputy President's office.

Wetangula’s sentiments quickly landed him in hot soup after MPs accused him of having been compromised by the executive and demanded his immediate resignation since he could no longer be objective.

While discussing the motion to impeach Gachagua tabled on Tuesday, Marakwet West Member of Parliament Toroitich Timothy Kipchumba expressed his vote of no confidence in Wetangula presiding over Gachagua's impeachment.

According to the MP, Wetangula should recuse himself from presiding over the motion since he had already chosen a side.

"We need to give the DP a fair hearing. It is on record that you have been known to have taken sides on this matter, would it be in order for you and the deputy speaker to recuse yourselves from this matter?" The MP posed.

However, defending himself from the recusal request by MP Kipchumba, Wetangula changed his tune and revealed that he remains neutral on the matter.

The speaker noted that he only resonated with the summon at the church service he attended on Sunday noting that it was based on the book of Mark 9:38, which reprimands evil-doers in the society.

