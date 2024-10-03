Reality dawns on GACHAGUA as he runs to RAILA ODINGA to save him from impeachment – Look!





Thursday, October 3, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now sees former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as his only savior.

This is after he appealed to Baba to save him from the looming impeachment despite badmouthing him earlier on.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua, through his ally and Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu, acknowledged that Raila has the powers to stop the impeachment.

Senator Nyutu, while intimating that Raila Odinga has a hand in the looming impeachment, asked the former PM to hand Gachagua a political lifeline and whip his MPs into withdrawing support for the motion.

“We have not seen anything that Rigathi has done, that Ruto as DP never did to President Uhuru, Uhuru never tried to impeach him, this is something that we do not take lightly, and we know that without his blessing this motion would never have been tabled,” Senator Nyutu stated.

It remains to be seen if Raila will betray his newly formed alliance with President William Ruto, the chief architect of the impeachment, to save Gachagua.

