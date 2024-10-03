GACHAGUA’s allies fight back as it emerges that the DP has already surrendered – See what NYUTU and GAKUYA said





Thursday, October 3, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may have surrendered to fate as his impeachment gains momentum.

This was revealed by his allies who admitted that the DP may not survive the impeachment given President William Ruto’s numerical strength in both Houses of Parliament after forming a broad-based government with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking to journalists outside the National Assembly, Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu gave the clearest indication that Gachagua's camp has already prepared for the eventuality that the impeachment motion will be successful.

In case this happens, Nyutu warned that Gachagua and his allies will withdraw support for the ruling administration.

“For us divorcing Rigathi is divorcing the whole mountain,” Nyutu stated.

Separately, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya dismissed the charges levelled against Gachagua, claiming most of the allegations as fabricated.

“Even though there are allegations of the DP appearing that he has been a bully, I don't think he has gone physical to anybody,” Gakuya defended the DP.

The MP further trained his guns on Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah for making insensitive comments against the DP.

The Majority Leader had claimed Gachagua is a merciless man who needs to be tamed.

The MP also poked holes into Ichung'wah's request to Speaker Wetangula asking him to ensure that all MPs backing the motion are adequately protected through liaising with Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

“When you talk about protection, I know you are asking to be protected because you fear Gachagua will hunt you,” he stated.

He noted that he has never heard of any instance where Gachagua has bullied anyone as claimed by a section of politicians led by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

