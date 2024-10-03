GACHAGUA’s allies fight back as it emerges that the DP has already surrendered – See what NYUTU and GAKUYA said

Thursday, October 3, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may have surrendered to fate as his impeachment gains momentum.
This was revealed by his allies who admitted
that the DP may not survive the impeachment given President William Ruto’s
numerical strength in both Houses of Parliament after forming a broad-based
government with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
Speaking to journalists outside the National
Assembly, Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu gave the clearest indication that
Gachagua's camp has already prepared for the eventuality that the impeachment
motion will be successful.
In case this happens, Nyutu warned that Gachagua
and his allies will withdraw support for the ruling administration.
“For us divorcing Rigathi is divorcing the
whole mountain,” Nyutu stated.
Separately, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya
dismissed the charges levelled against Gachagua, claiming most of the
allegations as fabricated.
“Even though there are allegations of the DP
appearing that he has been a bully, I don't think he has gone physical to
anybody,” Gakuya defended the DP.
The MP further trained his guns on Kikuyu MP
Kimani Ichung'wah for making insensitive comments against the DP.
The Majority Leader had claimed Gachagua is a
merciless man who needs to be tamed.
The MP also poked holes into Ichung'wah's
request to Speaker Wetangula asking him to ensure that all MPs backing the
motion are adequately protected through liaising with Inspector General of
Police Douglas Kanja.
“When you talk about protection, I know you
are asking to be protected because you fear Gachagua will hunt you,” he stated.
He noted that he has never heard of any
instance where Gachagua has bullied anyone as claimed by a section of
politicians led by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.
