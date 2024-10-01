South African farmer, 70, ‘mows down boy, 6, for stealing orange’, breaking both his legs in front of his horrified mother







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - A South African farmer who mowed down a six-year-old boy for stealing an orange, breaking both of his legs in front of his horrified mother, has been arrested.

Christoffel Johannes Stoman, 70, first appeared in the Vredendal Magistrate's Court on Monday, September 30, on two charges of attempted murder and a charge of reckless and negligent driving.

Stoman was arrested by Lutzville police after 6-year-old Kwezi Beukes was hit by his vehicle that had a trailer attached while he was walking with his mother, Magdalene Jantijies, on September 20.





The farmer accused Khwezi of stealing an orange from his farm and allegedly mowed down the little boy - causing him horrific injuries including two broken legs.

Following the brutal incident, Stoman reportedly showed no remorse and told police he 'would do it again'.

Khwezi and his mother were rushed to the local Vredendal Hospital before being transferred to Paarl Hospital, where the young boy is undergoing treatment to save his legs.

He is due to have surgery on Wednesday, according to his heartbroken mother.





Magdalene said she and her son had been walking past the accused farmer's smallholding when making their way to town to do some food shopping, EWN reported.

The little boy then stopped to pick up an orange that was on the ground before attempting to reach through a fence and grab another one that was also on the ground.

Recalling the tragic incident, the distraught mother said she heard Stoman yell before ramming into her and her son, pinning them against a fence.





Magdalene told eCNA: 'He came from around the corner and he was driving at a speed.

'He shouted 'Stand there, stand there,' I thought he was going to stop. He aimed directly at us in a corner, and I screamed Help! Help!

'He said, 'I'm going to kill you by driving into you'.