Woman bags 10-year jail sentence for stabbing husband's side chick







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - A Zimbabwean woman, Stacey Mkandla, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally stabbing her husband’s lover after discovering the two in a compromising position in her marital bed earlier this year.

The 34-year-old was alerted by neighbors while attending an all-night church service and rushed home around 4 a.m., where she found her husband, Tafadzwa Emmanuel Munyoro, in bed with his lover, Brightness Phiri.

According to Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, Mkandla had left her home the previous evening to participate in a prayer session, leaving her husband alone. Upon discovering the affair, a chaotic confrontation ensued, with Phiri attempting to flee naked before succumbing to injuries inflicted by Mkandla.

After the violent encounter, Mkandla voluntarily surrendered to authorities at Nehanda Police Station, offering no resistance or attempts to evade capture.

During court proceedings, Public Prosecutor Clemence Chimbari detailed how Mkandla had used a sharp object to stab Phiri, with the wounds concentrated on vulnerable areas such as her eyes and chest, indicating an intent to cause fatal harm.

Mkandla’s lawyer, Esau Mandipa, argued for a lenient sentence, citing "extreme provocation" and claiming Mkandla acted in a moment of heightened emotional distress after Phiri attempted to fight back. Despite these arguments, the court sentenced Mkandla to a decade behind bars for the fatal attack.