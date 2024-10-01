Meet grandma CHOI SOON-HWA, 80-year-old Miss Universe Korea finalist







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - An 80-year-old model from South Korea has hit the headlines for being the oldest contestant in the Miss Universe Korea pageant as she competes against women young enough to be her grandchildren.

Choi Soon-hwa said she’s ready to prove that grace, beauty, and determination know no age limits.

“I want to stun the world,” Choi said while speaking to CNN ahead of the pageant’s grand finale. “People will ask, ‘How is an 80-year-old so healthy? How did she maintain that body? What’s her secret?’”

With her striking silver hair and sheer confidence, Choi is determined to show that life after 80 can be just as vibrant.

“Looking beautiful on the outside is important, but I think you need to be at ease in your mind as well, and know how to respect others,” Choi told CNN.

She further said, “Also, you need to be a positive thinker. So many people are negative these days.”

Born nearly a decade before the first Miss Universe pageant in 1952, Choi would have made history if she had clinched the crown at Miss Universe Korea.

This would earn her a spot to represent South Korea at the international Miss Universe competition in Mexico City this November as the oldest-ever participant in the pageant’s 73-year history.

Kim Chae-won was crowned Miss Universe Korea on September 24.

Notably, this year marks a turning point for the Miss Universe pageant, which has lifted age restrictions for the first time and opened doors for women of all ages. This decision to modernise the competition followed last year’s lifting of bans on pregnant, married, and divorced contestants as an attempt to usher in a new era of inclusivity.

Choi, who only began modelling at the age of 72 to settle debts, saw the lifting of age restrictions as a sign.

“When the rule changed, I thought, ‘Why not give it a shot? Whether I win or not, this is my chance to make a statement,” she told CNN. Choi Soon-hwa’s participation inspired many to believe that it truly is never too late to pursue their dreams.