Some women have no business being in marriage - LADY says as she takes a dig at 'unsupportive' wives







Friday, October 18, 2024 - A married lady called Kate Chinagorom Eze has taken a dig at women who spend money on wigs, bags, and other personal items but won't support their husbands when it comes to paying school fees, house rent, and feeding.

Wig- Half payment

Clothing -Half payment

Bag- half payment

Hair- Half payment

Feeding- My husband will bring

School fees - My husband will bring.

House rent - My husband will bring

Some of us are not ready for marriage

Some women have no business being in marriage while some men deserve some strokes for choosing such women

Whatever you choose, be with her in peace. Do not disturb my inbox

After all some of you said, she can be a mumu woman as long as she is a virg-----in

Marriage will keep teaching many people a bit---+ter lesson



