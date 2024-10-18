Some women have no business being in marriage - LADY says as she takes a dig at 'unsupportive' wives

Friday, October 18, 2024 - A married lady called Kate Chinagorom Eze has taken a dig at women who spend money on wigs, bags, and other personal items but won't support their husbands when it comes to paying school fees, house rent, and feeding.
Wig- Half payment
Clothing -Half payment
Bag- half payment
Hair- Half payment
Feeding- My husband will bring
School fees - My husband will bring.
House rent - My husband will bring
Some of us are not ready for marriage
Some women have no business being in marriage while some men
deserve some strokes for choosing such women
Whatever you choose, be with her in peace. Do not disturb my
inbox
After all some of you said, she can be a mumu woman as long
as she is a virg-----in
Marriage will keep teaching many people a bit---+ter lesson
