"We should start addressing the main problem instead of telling people to tolerate nonsense" Man condemns double-standard reaction to men and women cheating







Friday, October 18, 2024 - A man has pointed out the difference in how people address a man's infidelity and how they address it when it's coming from a woman.

He questioned why women are told to forgive cheating husbands but men are shamed if they forgive cheating wives.

He wrote:

"If your husband cheats on you, people will beg you to forgive him and be patient, even suggesting you do extra to make him stop.

"If you cheat on your husband, they will call him a fool if he dares to forgive you.

"We should start addressing the main problem instead of telling people to tolerate nonsense."



