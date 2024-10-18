I promise to cherish, support and adore you forever - LADY writes as she shares wedding introduction PHOTOs with her burn survivor fiancé







Friday, October 18, 2024 - A lady called Lydia Williams has shared photos from her wedding introduction with her man, Sunday Enemakwu Sani, a burn survivor.

The ceremony was held last weekend in the bride-to-be's hometown.

In her post, Lydia promised to cherish and support her man forever.

"INTRODUCTION DAY! I am utterly speechless! Today, I embarked on a lifelong journey with the love of my life! My Heartbeat, my Soulmate and my Everything! You're the Sunshine that brightens my Day and the Stars that light up my Night. I promise to Cherish you, Support you and Adore you forever. One Love my Boo," she wrote.



