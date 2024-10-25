Slain Wells Fargo Human Resource boss WILLIS AYIEKO’S cousin reveals his killers stole money from his bank account - The ‘hitmen’ were reportedly hired by a ‘Mkubwa’.

Friday, October 25, 2024 - It is now emerging that the killer who abducted Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko and murdered him in cold blood stole money from his bank account.
According to Ayieko’s cousin Eddie Oduor, who was among the
first people to raise an alarm after he disappeared last Friday, an unknown
amount of money was siphoned from the slain human resource manager’s bank
account.
Eddie also revealed that his cousin’s murder was not a
normal robbery.
It was well-orchestrated and masterminded by an influential
individual.
“Who is this
"mkubwa" who hired contractors to eliminate my brother in such a
gruesome manner? How much were they paid? Was the money they stole from his
bank account a bonus or part of the deal?’’ he posed.
‘’My belief is
that it was not a spontaneous act of crime but a premeditated action. Always
there is a mastermind behind every crime’’ he added.
It is believed
that Ayieko’s killers trailed him from Nairobi after he left the city for a
burial.
He was abducted
and brutally murdered before his body was dumped in a stream.
The badly
mutilated body was discovered by a primary school kid.
Check out the slain manager's post.
