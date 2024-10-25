Slain Wells Fargo Human Resource boss WILLIS AYIEKO’S cousin reveals his killers stole money from his bank account - The ‘hitmen’ were reportedly hired by a ‘Mkubwa’.





Friday, October 25, 2024 - It is now emerging that the killer who abducted Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko and murdered him in cold blood stole money from his bank account.

According to Ayieko’s cousin Eddie Oduor, who was among the first people to raise an alarm after he disappeared last Friday, an unknown amount of money was siphoned from the slain human resource manager’s bank account.

Eddie also revealed that his cousin’s murder was not a normal robbery.

It was well-orchestrated and masterminded by an influential individual.

“Who is this "mkubwa" who hired contractors to eliminate my brother in such a gruesome manner? How much were they paid? Was the money they stole from his bank account a bonus or part of the deal?’’ he posed.

‘’My belief is that it was not a spontaneous act of crime but a premeditated action. Always there is a mastermind behind every crime’’ he added.

It is believed that Ayieko’s killers trailed him from Nairobi after he left the city for a burial.

He was abducted and brutally murdered before his body was dumped in a stream.

The badly mutilated body was discovered by a primary school kid.

Check out the slain manager’s post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.