RAILA didn’t even invite me to join Government! MARTHA KARUA reveals fresh details of BABA’s secret pact with RUTO

Friday, October 25, 2024 – NARC Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has revealed fresh details of the secret pact between former Prime Minister Raila and President William Ruto.
Speaking during an interview, Karua
recounted how Ruto and Raila met in Mombasa in the presence of former Nigerian
President Olusegun Obasanjo before four ODM politicians were appointed to
Ruto’s Cabinet.
“They met in Mombasa with
Obasanjo. Ruto went there and Raila was joined with (Hassan) Joho, Junet
(Mohammed), and Makau so there was not a principal present,” she stated.
Karua added that it was after
the discussion held in Mombasa that Kenyans got wind of the impending
appointments which were aimed to quell the public anger with the Kenya Kwanza
Government.
She likened the appointments to
the temporary relief of placing a pacifier in a child's mouth to stop them from
yelling.
“So after we came, it was just a
ceremonial show. It’s like a child put a pacifier in the mouth to stop crying,”
she averred adding that the country was angry.
Initially, Karua had told Raila
she would not be party to any talks with President Ruto. “I had told him
(Raila) the talks they want to have with Ruto, I’ll not take part in it,” she
noted.
“When we told (Raila) to appoint
Kioni to represent Mt Kenya, he did not choose him. Instead, he appointed
(Kioni) to a technical committee which to me is like being placed in the back
bench.”
She asserted that she was not
informed of the meeting by Raila, whom she is a co-principal with in the Azimio
Coalition.
“Raila did not even invite me to
join the government. He hid from me because he knew I would not accept,” she
stated.
The party leader affirmed that
she cannot, under any circumstances, join a government that has turned its back
on its people who elected it.
“I cannot work with people who
are destroying Kenya, people who are killing our children without committing
any crimes, and a government that abducts its citizens,” she explained.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments