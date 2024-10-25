RAILA didn’t even invite me to join Government! MARTHA KARUA reveals fresh details of BABA’s secret pact with RUTO





Friday, October 25, 2024 – NARC Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has revealed fresh details of the secret pact between former Prime Minister Raila and President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Karua recounted how Ruto and Raila met in Mombasa in the presence of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo before four ODM politicians were appointed to Ruto’s Cabinet.

“They met in Mombasa with Obasanjo. Ruto went there and Raila was joined with (Hassan) Joho, Junet (Mohammed), and Makau so there was not a principal present,” she stated.

Karua added that it was after the discussion held in Mombasa that Kenyans got wind of the impending appointments which were aimed to quell the public anger with the Kenya Kwanza Government.

She likened the appointments to the temporary relief of placing a pacifier in a child's mouth to stop them from yelling.

“So after we came, it was just a ceremonial show. It’s like a child put a pacifier in the mouth to stop crying,” she averred adding that the country was angry.

Initially, Karua had told Raila she would not be party to any talks with President Ruto. “I had told him (Raila) the talks they want to have with Ruto, I’ll not take part in it,” she noted.

“When we told (Raila) to appoint Kioni to represent Mt Kenya, he did not choose him. Instead, he appointed (Kioni) to a technical committee which to me is like being placed in the back bench.”

She asserted that she was not informed of the meeting by Raila, whom she is a co-principal with in the Azimio Coalition.

“Raila did not even invite me to join the government. He hid from me because he knew I would not accept,” she stated.

The party leader affirmed that she cannot, under any circumstances, join a government that has turned its back on its people who elected it.

“I cannot work with people who are destroying Kenya, people who are killing our children without committing any crimes, and a government that abducts its citizens,” she explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST