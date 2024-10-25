KHALIF KAIRO accused of swindling a client after he paid him Ksh 22 Million to ship in a Range Rover - The high-end car is gathering dust in Mombasa (PHOTO).

Friday, October 25, 2024 - Celebrity car dealer Khalif Kairo has been exposed for reportedly engaging in shady deals, weeks after he launched a new company that ships high-end cars from Japan.
A client paid Kairo Ksh 22 Million to ship in a Range Rover
that he intended to gift his wife during their marriage anniversary.
Kairo is alleged to have swindled the client and pocketed
millions.
The multi-million car is reportedly gathering dust in
Mombasa.
