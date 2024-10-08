Singer SAGE THE GEMINI accused of 2017 assault at CHRIS BROWN's house







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Sage The Gemini, the rapper known for hits like "Red Nose" and "Gas Pedal," is facing serious accusations of s3xual assault that allegedly took place at the home of his famous collaborator, Chris Brown.

According to LAPD sources, a woman filed a police report on Monday, October 7, claiming Sage assaulted her back in September 2017. The woman stated that she initially met Sage through social media and was invited to Brown’s house. Upon arriving, she briefly met Chris Brown, who, she said, instructed her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

The woman clarified to the police that Brown was not present at the time of the alleged assault and had no involvement in the incident. However, it remains unclear why the woman waited several years to come forward. The LAPD is reportedly investigating the claims.