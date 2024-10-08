Being a good girl and not streetwise is what led many women into wrong marriages – Marriage therapist says







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - An estate surveyor and marriage therapist, Kate Chinagorom Eze, who has been married for 13 years, said that many women were led into bad marriages because they are not streetwise.

“Being a good girl and not street wise is what led many women into wrong marriages. Yes because these b@d guys chose their victims wisely. That is one of the reasons a man who spent 15 years in Lagos or abroad will go to the village in search of a wife. And these ladies and their families never care to make enquiries about these men because what matters is the men's pocket,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.



